Five IPL Titles, Asia Cup Winner: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Backs Captain Rohit Sharma

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has defended India captain Rohit Sharma despite his dismal performance in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While speaking at a promotional event, Ganguly stated that the skipper's performance in IPL 2022 is not a cause for concern because the latter has proven himself numerous times throughout his career. The former India captain highlighted Rohit's accomplishments as a captain in the IPL and for India, claiming that he had won five titles in the lucrative league and the Asia Cup for the nation.

"Everybody is human. There will be mistakes but Rohit's record as captain is outstanding. Five IPL titles, Asia Cup winner, he has won whatever he has captained, so his record as captain is outstanding. Mistakes will happen because they are all human," Ganguly was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2022

Rohit Sharma has had a poor showing with the bat in the IPL, registering his lowest run tally in the tournament's history. Rohit scored 268 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 120.18 and an average of 19.14. For the first time in his IPL career, the 34-year-old did not score a half-century in the entire season. Meanwhile, various questions have been raised about Rohit's captaincy as Mumbai Indians finished last on the points table in the 15th edition of the IPL.

Mumbai Indians set an unwanted record this year as they became the first team to lose eight consecutive games at the beginning of the season since the inception of the league in 2008. Among other factors, Rohit's dismal form played a significant role in Mumbai's poor show in the IPL this year due to his batting position in the team. Rohit opens the batting for his side and was dismissed early on several occasions, putting his team under pressure.

Rohit was appointed as the captain of the Indian squad in all three formats, after Virat Kohli resigned as skipper from T20s and Tests and was replaced as One Day internationals skipper. Since taking over as India's captain in all formats, Rohit has maintained a 100 percent winning record, registering victories against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and West Indies. Rohit has been rested for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa but he will return to lead the red-ball squad in England, where India are slated to play a one-off Test match that was postponed last year.