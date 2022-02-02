Five Runs Needed In One Ball And The Batting Team Wins Without Hitting A Boundary; WATCH

In an absolutely unusual moment, a cricket team needed five runs on the last ball of a match to win and they managed to get those runs without hitting a boundary. It was the final over and the bowler delivered a good ball that went only to the fielder standing at mid-off. It should have been one at most two runs as the fielder, instead of throwing the ball back towards the wicketkeeper or the bowler, ran towards the wickets at the non-striker's end and hit the wickets.

However, the batter was already in the crease and so the fielder ran towards the other side to try for a run out on that side but that too did not work as he missed the stumps completely and the ball travelled further away. That let the batter run two more runs and gave them a total of five, allowing them to win the match.

How to score 5 runs off the last ball to win without hitting a boundary… @ThatsSoVillage pic.twitter.com/0nIyl5xbxi — The ACC (@TheACCnz) February 1, 2022

This is not the first time that five runs have been awarded while not hitting a boundary. There have been two occasions recently when five runs were awarded. The first was in India's match against South Africa and the second was in the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match.

Pujara's drop catch costs India 5 penalty runs

During the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match, one of the rarest occurrences in cricket transpired when Slip fielder Cheteshwar Pujara dropped a catch and the ball ricocheted off his hands and hit a helmet lying behind Rishabh Pant and that in turn awarded South Africa five penalty runs. It was truly a rare happening when Pujara dropped South Africa's Temba Bavuma and awarded five runs to them as well. However, his blushes were slightly spared as skipper Virat Kohli took a stunning catch a few balls later.

Netherlands ball-tampering incident

The final match of the Afghanistan vs Netherlands ODI series played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha saw a ball-tampering incident due to which Netherland was given penalty runs. The Netherlands ball-tampering incident happened during the 31st over of the Afghanistan innings bowled by Netherlands bowler, Brandon Glover.

As a result of the ball-tampering Netherlands were slapped with a five-run penalty by the umpires. As per rule 41.3.4, if the umpires consider that the condition of the ball has been unfairly changed by a member or members of either side, they shall ask the captain of the opposing side if he/she would like the ball to be replaced. If necessary, in the case of the batting side, the batters at the wicket may deputise for their captain.