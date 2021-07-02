Five Sri Lankan Players Reluctant To Sign Contracts For Upcoming India Series

Sri Lankan cricket is going through massive turmoil. While their performances on the field have been extremely disappointing in the past few years, it seems that things are not getting any better for the 1996 World Cup winners and it has got everything to do with the players' contract disputes.

Five Sri Lankan players refuse to sign contracts for the upcoming India series

It has been reported that five players have refused to sign contracts for the upcoming limited-overs series against a second-string Team India starting July 13. The five players include the likes of - Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, and Kasun Rajitha.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Ashley de Silva has made it clear that until the national contract issue is resolved the players were asked to sign the tour contract if they are going to be available for the Indian series so that they can go into a bubble as the cricket board is investing in them.

Giving further clarification on the same, the chief executive officer of Sri Lanka Cricket added that the players were reluctant to sign the tour contract and therefore they were left out of the residential camps. Furthermore, he added that the players did not join the bubble in Dambulla or Colombo.

“These five were offered a tour contract. That is when you participate, they will also be considered for national selection for the Indian tour. For the Indian tour, you need to have a tour contract, which they didn’t sign as they are part of the 24 players offered national contracts. If they sign the tour agreement before the commencement of training for the Indian tour the selectors will consider them,” Ashley de Silva added.

India vs Sri Lanka: Team India's seconds-string squad look to create history on Lankan soil

With the full-strength Indian squad in the United Kingdom for a three-and-a-half-month long tour, the BCCI has sent a team of white-ball specialists for an away limited-overs series against Sri Lanka starting July 13 where the Men In Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs and as manyT20Is. India will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan while pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy for that particular series.

Former skipper and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid will be the head coach for this bilateral white-ball series.

