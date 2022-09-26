'Fixer Talking About Spirit': Mohammad Asif Faces Heat For Comment On Deepti Sharma

India women's cricket team gave a fitting farewell to veteran Jhulan Goswami at Lord's on Saturday by winning the final ODI match against England. The clean sweep was India's first ODI series triumph in England since 1999. More than Jhulan Goswami's farewell, the match will be remembered for the manner in which it ended. Deepti Sharma was in the middle of controversy after running out Charlie Dean when England women were heading towards victory.

The off-spinner was into her delivery stride when she caught England batter, Charlie Dean, backing up too far and whipped the bails off. Dean was dumbstruck and threw her bat to the ground in tears. Her England teammates looked on with shaking heads, and the run-out was confirmed by the umpires to end the match. The dismissal sparked debate over the 'Spirit of the game' with various cricketers and experts giving their opinion. Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Asif also commented on Deepti Sharma's incident which did not go down well with cricket fans.

Mohammad Asif brutally trolled for comments on Deepti Sharma's mankading incident

Mohammad Asif took to Twitter and criticised Deepti Sharma's action during India vs England match. He termed the incident as 'unfair' and called it a terrible act. The former pacer even used hashtag - #Cheater.

We can see it clearly there is no intention of bowling the ball, she is looking towards non striker batter to cheat him.

This is very unfair & terrible act worst spirit 🙏#mankading #mankad #Cheater#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/SQCLYN3P7h — Muhammad Asif (@MuhammadAsif26_) September 24, 2022

As soon as the tweet over the incident surfaced online, fans hit back at Mohammad Asif asking him the grounds on which he made the comment. Some fans even reminded him about the spot the fixing scandal which led to him receiving a lifetime ban from cricket. here's how fans reacted to Mohammad Asif's tweet

Fixer talking about spirit ...irony died 100 times 😂😂😂 — शौर्य_b (@b_shorya) September 25, 2022

A cricketer who betrayed his country for some money is talking like a gentleman 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Mate are you alright — Sayu (@the_cfcblues) September 25, 2022

On Saturday, during the post-match presentation India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also backed her bowler by stating, “Well, to be honest I thought you will be asking about the first 9 wickets, as they were not easy to take. It’s a part of the game, I don’t think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn’t done something outside the rules. After the first game we discussed, we wanted to do really well, we have that much potential. We want to continue this kind of cricket,"

R Ashwin recommends a bravery award for Deepti Sharma

Team India off-spinner R Ashwin has recommended a bravery award for fellow cricketer Deepti Sharma following the run-out episode. Ashwin responding to a tweet by English cricketer Sam Billings tweet wrote, "In fact that's a great idea. How about awarding that wicket to the bowler for "presence of mind" under immense pressure and of course knowing the social stigma that he/she would have to deal with post doing it. How about a bravery award to go with it too."