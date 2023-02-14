WATCH: Scary Situation In PSL Game As Floodlight Catches Fire Due To Mishap, Creates Panic

The Pakistan Super League began on Monday 13th February between the last year finalists Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. The match proved to be a thrilling encounter as the Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by one run and they started their campaign with a win.

Though the start of the match was delayed by half an hour due to a scary situation that happened just before the match. One of the floodlights of the Multan Cricket Stadium had caught fire which was on display during the opening ceremony.

According to some reports the fire was caused due to the fireworks that were burst before the match during the opening ceremony. The fire brigade took control of the situation immediately and there were no casualties and manual damage reported. The accident though created a panic situation among the fans at the stadium.

The incident happened just before the toss of the match due to which the start of the match was delayed by 30 minutes.

Fire at the Multan stadium before the PSL match

ملتان اسٹیڈیم میں پی ایس ایل کی افتتاحی تقریب کے دوران ہونے والی آتش بازی کے باعث فلڈ لائٹس میں آگ لگ گئی... ریسکیو عملے نے آگ پر قابو پا لیا ہے#PSL8 pic.twitter.com/Td940KTWKP — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) February 13, 2023

If we talk about the highlights of the match, the match turned out to be a thriller as the verdict of the match could have gone either way until the final ball of the match was not bowled. Multan playing under the captaincy of Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and invited the Shaheen Shah Afridi led Lahore Qalandars to bat first.

Lahore with the help of opening batsman Fakhar Zaman's 66 run knock posted 176/6 on the board. In return Multan coming in to bat second was not able to chase the target. Mohammad Rizwan made 50 ball 75 but it went in vain.

The Pakistan Super League is one of the most popular cricket leagues in the world and it is also compared with the Indian Premier League. The PSL is a six franchise tournament whose worth is 10 times lesser than that of the Indian Premier League.

The salary of the players are also very much less than that of the Indian players and also in the recently concluded WPL auction many Indian women team players have more salary than the Pakistan captain Babar Azam total PSL salary.