FLY Vs DES Dream11 Qatar T10 Top Picks, Prediction, Schedule And All Match Details

The Desert Riders will face the Flying Oryx in the 3rd place playoff match of the Qatar T10 League 2019. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Monday, December 16 at 6:30 PM IST. Mohammad Hafeez will captain the Desert Riders and Hussain Talat will lead the Flying Oryx. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

FLY vs DES Squads

Desert Riders: Mohammad Hafeez (Captain), Imal Liyanage (Wicketkeeper), Kithuruwan Vithanage, Muhammad Tanveer, Adnan Mirza, Ramith Rambukwella, Sohail Tanvir, Ajay Lalcheta, Mirza Baig, Awais Malik, Muhammad Ikram, Himanshu Rathod, Mujeeb Khan, Shahadat Hossain, Amjad Gul Khan and Mohammad Nadeem.

Flying Oryx: Hussain Talat(captain), Assad Borham(wicketkeeper), Sami Aslam, Shahid Yousuf, Chaturanga de Silva, Saad Nasim, Bilawal Iqbal, Harmandeep Singh, Abdul Rashid, Naveed Malik, Daniyal Bukhari, Musawar Shah, Imran Ashraf, Jassim Khan, Nouman Sarwar, Valeed Veetil and Sompal Kami.

FLY vs DES Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Assad Borhma

Batsmen: Kithuruwan Vithanage, Muhammad Tanveer, Adnan Mirza

All-Rounders: Hussain Talat (Vice-captain), Bilawal Iqbal, Harmandeep Singh, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Chaturanga de Silva, Naveed Malik, Sohail Tanvir (Captain)

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

FLY vs DES Prediction and Form Guide

Desert Riders start as favourites to win the game.

Desert Riders were third in the group stage and they won three out of their four games. Their last completed game was against the Heat Stormers and they won the game by 5 wickets. Their best batsmen were Kithuruwan Vithanage and Adnan Mirza. Their best bowlers were Mohammad Hafeez and Sohail Tanvir.

Flying Oryx finished fourth on the points table as they won one out of their five games. Their last completed game came against the Swift Gallopers and the latter won by 27 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Bilawal Iqbal and Shahid Yousuf. Their best bowlers were Naved Malik and Bilawal Iqbal.

