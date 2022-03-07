Footage Captures Potential Security Breach By Woman Involving Shane Warne's Body

Legendary Australian wrist-spinner Shane Warne’s unfortunate and sudden demise on Saturday sent the entire cricketing world into a state of shock, as it was announced that he passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest. While autopsy reports confirmed that the 52-year-old died due to natural causes, an incident that occurred prior to the autopsy of Warne’s body has now come to light and has become a talking point. The incident involves a German woman, who was seen entering the ambulance carrying Warne’s body and spending over half a minute alone inside the ambulance.

As per a report by news.co.au, the Thai authorities are now investigating a potential security breach involving Warne’s body and the German woman. As per the report, the authorities were told that the woman in question knew the Aussie personally and wanted to pay her respects to the departed soul. The incident came to light after video footage of the incident emerged, where the lady can be seen approaching the ambulance carrying Warne’s body with a bunch of flowers and showing them to the driver.

The lady spent over half a minute inside the ambulance alone

After a brief conversation, the driver climbs out of his seat and walks around the sliding door to open it for the woman. The woman enters and closes the door behind before the driver opens it again after a while. The amount of time the lady spent inside the ambulance unaccompanied is understood to be the main reason for the investigation as Warne’s body was being transported from Koh Samui to the mainland by the means of ferry. As per news.com.au, a report by ABC stated that the lady was accompanied by a Thai woman who talked with the authorities near the ramp of ferry.

Earlier in the day, Thailand deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen confirmed that Warne passed away due to natural causes in an official statement. “Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural,” Phathanacharoen said.

While Australia and the global cricket community mourned the tragic loss of Warne’s life, his body was moved from Koh Samui hospital to a larger hospital in the mainland for the autopsy. After reaching the main town, his body was taken to a hospital in Surat Thani to determine the cause of his death. As per the Herald Sun, the transfer of Warne’s body was delayed as the necessary paperwork was completed. Meanwhile, his mortal remains will be transported to Australia soon.

Image: AP/PTI