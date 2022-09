'For A Fast Bowler To Continue So Long...': ICC Hails Indian Speedster Jhulan Goswami 'incredible' Achievement

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday hailed iconic India pacer Jhulan Goswami for her "exceptional international career" that saw her finish as the world's most successful bowler in women's ODIs.

The 39-year-old fast bowler, who retired from international cricket after India's 16-run win over England in the third and final ODI in London, played in five ICC Women’s World Cups including in 2005 and 2017, when India made the finals.

Goswami also turned out in five ICC Women’s T20 World Cups.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice praised Goswami’s longevity and said she would be remembered as one of the greats of the game.

“Jhulan has had an incredible career over two decades, enjoying great success across formats. For a fast bowler to continue for so long is amazing and it is no wonder that she leads the list of wicket-takers in Women’s ODIs," Allardice said in an ICC release.

“Jhulan’s career span included a crucial period of growth for women’s cricket and her presence helped raise the profile of the game. I am sure many young boys and girls in not just India but around the world would have been inspired by her over the years. On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate Jhulan for a wonderful career.” Goswami finished with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, 255 wickets in 204 ODIs and 56 wickets in 68 T20Is.

