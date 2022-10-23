For A Man Who Believed In Me: DK Thanks Rohit In Heartfelt Note, Indian Cricketers Reacts

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released a video on Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, where former Australia captain Ricky Ponting can be heard lauding his inspiring comeback to the national side. Karthik on Saturday took to his official Instagram handle to share the video and thanked Ponting for his "beautiful words." Karthik also penned a heartfelt note for his captain Rohit Sharma, where he credited him for his comeback.

Dinesh Karthik thanks Rohit Sharma

"For a man who went through all this, believed in me and always had time for me and showed me there is light at the end of the tunnel for that I'm ever grateful, that for me is @rohitsharma45," Karthik wrote in his post. Indian cricketers including the likes of Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Rahul Tripathi reacted to Karthik's post with heart emoticons.

Karthik's comeback

Karthik made a spectacular comeback earlier this year after performing well in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 37-year-old was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 mega auction following which he emerged as one of the best finishers in the game. Karthik played the finisher's role for RCB and was pretty successful at what he was expected to do for the franchise. His performance in the IPL helped him earn an India call-up.

Ever since making a comeback to the national side, Karthik has scored 273 runs in 24 matches at an impressive strike rate of over 150. Karthik is expected to keep the wickets for India in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. India are all set to play their opening match of the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

India vs Pakistan: Full squads

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Image: AP