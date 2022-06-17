'For About 3 Years, I've Been Looking': Dinesh Karthik Reveals What Led To India Comeback

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik made his return to the Team India squad for the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa, on the back of a fantastic Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Making his comeback, Karthik has been impressive with the bat in the T20I series, contributing with a useful 30* runs in 21 balls in the 2nd T20I, as India currently trail by 2-1 in the series.

Meanwhile, ahead of the fourth T20I on Friday, at Rajkot, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Karthik’s interview with the board, where he makes many notable revelations about his comeback.

On being asked about his feelings about being part of the current India squad, Karthik admitted that he is very happy and proud to be part of such an incredible team and its atmosphere. Shedding his thoughts on his comeback into the squad, Karthik said, “For about three years, I've been looking from outside. I've been looking in how special feeling it is to be a part of this team. I am enjoying and very grateful for every second I am here. The urge, the fire in the belly in terms of wanting to come back here, wear the national colours and represent the India team is something that I dream of everyday, and that is what has kept me going for the last decade or so”.

Watch Dinesh Karthik's full interview:

Dinesh Karthik set to travel to Ireland with Team India

Following the conclusion of the South Africa series, Karthik will travel to Ireland for the two-match T20I series, later this month. He will be the most experienced player for India during that assignment, alongside skipper Hardik Pandya and vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Prior to the ongoing series, the 37-year-old last played for India in 2019 and received a call-up in May 2022, largely due to his performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

During the IPL 2022, Karthik essayed the role of a finisher and finished the season as one of the top run-getters for the team. Playing a total of 16 games, Karthik scored a total of 330 runs. He scored runs at a strike rate of 183.33 and an average of 55.00.

(Image: bcci.tv)