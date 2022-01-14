'For Too Long Virat Has Got Away With Unacceptable Behaviour': Ex-SA Star Slams Kohli

Former South African batsman Daryll Cullinan slammed Indian skipper Virat Kohli over the controversy that erupted on Friday concerning the ball-tracking technology. Kohli was spotted berating the host broadcaster following a DRS review in which Dean Elgar was given a lifeline when ball-tracking revealed the ball was going over the stumps. Kohli and a few of his teammates were spotted venting their frustrations on the stump mic, which the broadcasters get a live feed of. Kohli's behaviour was "unacceptable," according to Cullinan, who believes the India captain will get away with it because his team is the cricketing powerhouse.

"I love Virat Kohli. I love his cricket, I love the way he plays. But there has to be a line drawn somewhere to say ‘hang on, you must be severely punished’. If anything, it was a mistake. Someone made a mistake. I just cannot believe that they could think along with those sorts of lines. For too long Virat has got away with behaviour that is unacceptable on a cricket field. But he’s Virat Kohli you see and I don’t like it, quite frankly," Cullinan said on ESPNcricinfo.

"This is the typical Virat’s untouchable, he behaves the way he wants to behave. The rest of the cricket world just bows down to Virat. The powerhouse is India. I hate to say this but it’s been going on for years. It’s just the big suck-up towards India and anybody who plays for India. They are untouchable, so everyone will laugh it off," Cullinan added.

What did Kohli say?

"Focus on your team while they shine the ball. Not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time," Kohli was heard saying on the stump mic after Elgar received another go at the crease. "You should find better ways to win, SuperSport," Ashwin said while blasting the home broadcaster (SuperSport). KL Rahul was heard saying, "It's the whole country against 11 guys".

In the meantime, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was on the same show as Cullinan, expressed his displeasure with the Indian camp's suggestion that the host broadcasters were up to some mischief when the decision came in South Africa's favour.

South Africa are currently chasing a target of 212 runs. The Proteas have reached 120 runs and now need 92 more runs to win the game and the series. India, on the other hand, require eight wickets to do the same.

Image: @man4_cricket/Twitter