'For Virat Kohli's Sake, I Hope Team India Lose The Toss': Sanjay Manjrekar On WTC Final

As the stage is all set where two heavyweights teams - India and New Zealand collide in the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, Team India's former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar thinks that losing the toss will be a blessing in disguise for skipper Virat Kohli. Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar in a discussion at the ESPNcricinfo expressed that Toss will not play a major role in the outcome of the WTC Final and it might be fruitful for Team India's skipper Virat Kohli if he loses the toss, who has the lowest win/loss ratio in terms of tosses.

Sanjay Manjrekar's take on 'Toss' factor ahead of WTC Final

During the discussion, Sanjay Manjrekar said that if Team India loses the toss, it will be ideal for them as in Test format team who lose toss often go to win the matches.

"The toss is an interesting thing. Players, when they go for the toss and there are overcast conditions and expect it to be there for the first couple of hours. They look at the pitch that has a nice, healthy cover of grass. No pitch in England would be devoid of grass. Some would be dry but there would be grass. So when you look at the overcast conditions, you're tempted to bowl first, especially a team like India, with no match practice and batting being a little vulnerable," said Sanjay Manjrekar.

Sanjay Manjrekar also said, "I don't think toss is going to be crucial. If you win the toss and bat really well, that's a different matter. But if India lose, that will be ideal for them because they'd want to do the right thing and bat first. So I just hope for Virat Kohli's sake that they lose the toss. Of late, in Test cricket, losing tosses have won plenty of matches so it's not the deciding factor," Manjrekar pointed out."

As India vs England WTC Final Day 1 Session 1 has been washed out due to continuous drizzle, things are still looking grim for the cricket lovers. Cricketer Dinesh Karthik who is in Southampton along with Sunil Gavaskar for commentary duties, gave the weather update. Dinesh Karthik on his Twitter handle and wrote that it is still windy and pouring as the 'Rain Gods'are in not in a mood to miss the WTC Final.

Team India's playing XI for WTC Final

Playing XI of Team India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami

