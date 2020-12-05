Ford Trophy 2020 AUK Vs OTG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Ford Trophy 2020 kicked off on November 29 as the domestic cricket season in New Zealand moves from first-class cricket to List A action. The 2020-21 edition of the Ford Trophy will see Auckland Aces taking on Otago Volts in the 7th match of the tournament. The match is scheduled to take place at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on December 6, Sunday, starting at 3:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the AUK vs OTG live streaming details, how to watch AUK vs OTG live in India and where to catch Auckland vs Otago live scores.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Men In Blue Favourites To Wrap Up T20 Series Despite Jadeja's Absence

Ford Trophy 2020: Tournament preview ahead of Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts

The ongoing Ford Trophy 2020-21 season is the 50th edition of the tournament. The six-team event will be played between November 29 and March 5 next year. As of now, defending champions Auckland Aces are placed at fifth on the points table as they are yet to register a win from their two fixtures so far. On the other hand, the visiting Otago Volts side is placed at third on the table by winning both their matches.

Ford Trophy 2020: Auckland vs Otago live streaming details

The Auckland vs Otago live streaming will not be available for television audience in India. However, fans can still access the AUK vs OTG live streaming in India through the New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel. For Auckland vs Otago live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of Black Caps as well as that of the two competing teams.

Also Read | Rashid Khan Reveals Favourite TV Commentator For India Vs Australia 2020 Series

Ford Trophy 2020: Weather prediction ahead of AUK vs OTG

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates a sunny day and favourable conditions for the match. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Ford Trophy 2020: Pitch report ahead of AUK vs OTG

The venue has hosted two ODIs as of now, with teams batting second winning on both occasions. The average 50-overs first-innings score at Eden Park Outer Oval has been 187. Captain winning the toss is likely to field first.

Also Read | Skipper Aaron Finch Makes No Excuses After Chahal Replaces Jadeja As Concussion Substitute

Ford Trophy 2020: Auckland vs Otago squads

Here is a look at the Auckland vs Otago squads for the upcoming match -

Auckland Aces squad: Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Graeme Beghin, Martin Guptill, William O Donnell, Ryan Harrison, William Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Olly Pringle and Sean Solia

Otago Volts squad: Hamish Rutherford (c), Mitch Renwick (wk), Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Dale Phillips, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Jarrod McKay and Angus McKenzie.

Also Read | India Vs Australia 2020 Live Streaming Sees Betting Ads, Broadcasters To Face Wrath?

Image source: Auckland Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.