Ford Trophy 2020 AUK Vs WEL Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Auckland Aces will lock horns with the Wellington Firebirds in the 18th match of the Ford Trophy 2020. The AUK vs WEL match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST from the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on December 15. Here are the AUK vs WEL live stream details, how to watch AUK vs WEL live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

One last #FordTrophy match before we break for the @SuperSmashNZ! 🏏



Looking to go back-to-back at Eden Park Outer Oval! 💪 #WEAREWELLINGTON #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/OUuJDNiIKz — Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) December 13, 2020

Ford Trophy 2020: AUK vs WEL preview

The last game between the Auckland Aces and the Wellington Firebirds ended with a close win for the Firebirds. Sean Solia scored 42 off 45 balls, William O'Donnell scored 62 off 79 balls and Robert O'Donnell with 40 off 50 balls were the best batsmen for the Aces, helping their side put together a par total of 255. Peter Younghusband took three wickets for the Firebirds, along with two each from Michael Snedden and Ian McPeake. The Aces started off well in their second innings as well, removing Andrew Fletcher and Lauchie Johns in quick succession in the first six overs.

At 2-41, Jakob Bhula and Finn Allen gave the Firebirds their first big partnership of the match, making 40 and 30 runs respectively to keep their team in the game. It was neck and neck for both teams until youngster Troy Johnson came on at four down. All guns blazing, Johnson made a brilliant 80 off 89 balls - his first-ever half-century in any format of the game - and won the game for his side. This put Wellington in fourth place with 10 points, followed by Auckland in fifth, with five points.

Ford Trophy live in India: AUK vs WEL live streaming details

None of the Ford Trophy 2020 games will be televised in India. However, ardent fans can watch the AUK vs WEL live stream on the New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel from 3:30 am IST onwards. For AUK vs WEL live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Blackcaps’ social media accounts and New Zealand cricket website as well as the teams' social media accounts and websites.

Ford Trophy 2020: AUK vs WEL pitch report and weather forecast

Of the three Ford Trophy 2020 matches that have taken place at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland so far, the highest score is 256, made by Wellington in their last game. The last two games have been won by the team chasing and the average score has been around the 220 run mark. The pitch has been very good for bowling as well, with 49 of a possible 60 wickets falling over the course of the three games.

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rainfall at anything during the game, meaning that we can expect a full 50-overs per side. There will be plenty of sunshine and the temperature will peak at 23°C while the humidity will be at 58%.

