Ford Trophy 2020 CD Vs OTG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Central District Stags will take on the Otago Volts in the seventh match of the Ford Trophy 2020. Their encounter is scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST from Pukekura Park, New Plymouth on December 1. Here are the CD vs OTG live streaming details, how to watch CD vs OTG live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Ford Trophy 2020: CD vs OTG preview

After a disappointing last-place finish during their last Ford Trophy campaign, the Central District Stags would have hoped for a better start to this season. However, the Stags have already lost their first game to last season's runners-up, the Otago Volts, and this will be weighing on their minds in tonight's game. The Stags are in fourth place on the table with no points on the board.

The Otago Volts, meanwhile, have gotten off to a winning start at Ford Trophy 2020. After losing the final against Auckland by quite a margin last year, the Volts will hope to go all the way this time. They are in third place on the table behind Canterbury and the Northern Districts with four points to their name. With a possible five points on the line, we can expect a cracker of a match tonight.

Ford Trophy 2020 Live in India: CD vs OTG live streaming details

The Ford Trophy 2020 games will not be televised in India. The Central Districts vs Otago Volts match will be streamed live on New Zealand Cricket's YouTube channel. CD vs OTG live scores and updates can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the New Zealand cricket website and social media channels.

Ford Trophy 2020: CD vs OTG pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at Pukekura Park has been supportive of batsmen so far, with scores going up to 187 in a 20-over match. There might be something in the pitch for the bowlers as well today, at least with the new ball. The trend at the tournament so far has seen the pitch become considerably slow towards the second innings of the game. The captain winning the toss can be expected to bat first and put up a high total for the opposition.

The prediction for tonight's Stags vs Volts game looks to be favourable for a full game. Accuweather predicts a temperature of 14°C with humidity at 73% and cloud cover of 86%. There is a severe weather alert in place for 11 am (New Zealand local time) but so far there is only a 7% chance for rain during the initial hours of the game which drops off to 0% towards the second half.

Image Credits: Otago Volts Twitter

