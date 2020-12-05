Ford Trophy 2020 CD Vs WEL Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Central Districts (CD) will go up against Wellington Firebirds (WEL) in the upcoming match of the Ford Trophy 2020. The match will be played at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North, New Zealand. The CD vs WEL live streaming is slated to begin at 3:30 am IST on Sunday, December 6. Here is our CD vs WEL prediction, info on how to watch CD vs WEL live in India and where to catch CD vs WEL live scores.

Central Districts vs Wellington Firebirds live streaming: CD vs WEL scores and preview

Central Districts are currently at the fourth spot of the Ford Trophy 2020 points table with zero points and -0.675 NRR. George Worker and team have played two matches so far in the tournament, losing both of them. Wellington Firebirds, on the other hand, have also lost all their matches in the completion, but are at the basement spot (6th) with zero points and -2.129 NRR.

Ford Trophy 2020 live streaming: Central Districts vs Wellington Firebirds live in India

The Central Districts vs Wellington Firebirds game will not be televised live in India. However, fans can access the Central Districts vs Wellington Firebirds live streaming in India on the DreamSports owned FanCode app, website and on the New Zealand Cricket YouTube page. The Central Districts vs Wellington Firebirds live scores and updates can also be found on FanCode as well as on the NZ cricket website and social media accounts.

Date: Sunday, December 6

Time: 3:30 am IST

Venue: Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North, New Zealand

Central Districts vs Wellington Firebirds live streaming: Pitch and weather report

According to Accuweather, the weather around Fitzherbert Park will be cloudy on Sunday, with wind blowing at 11 km/h. The temperature of the venue is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius, with chances for the clouds to clear up later in the day. The pitch, on the other hand, has generally been a high scoring one with a lot on offer for the batters and bowlers.

The Firebirds travel North to Palmerston North for round 3 of the #FordTrophy against the Central Stags tomorrow.



Great to have Hamish Bennett and Ben Sears back in the side! 💪 #WEAREWELLINGTON #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/P4ZYkBgMrm — Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) December 4, 2020

Central Districts vs Wellington Firebirds live scores: Central Districts vs Wellington Firebirds Squads

Ford Trophy 2020: Central Districts squad

Dane Cleaver, Bayley Wiggins, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Ben Smith, Greg Hay, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, George Worker, Doug Bracewell, Brad Schmulian, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Liam Dudding, Ryan Watson, Joey Field, Stefan Hook, Jayden Lennox, Ben Stoyanoff.

Ford Trophy 2020: Wellington Firebirds squad

Tom Blundell, Lauchie Johns, Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson, Jimmy Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Peter Younghusband, Jamie Gibson, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek, Ben Sears, Ollie Newton, Iain Mcpeake, Michael Snedden.

