Ford Trophy 2020 CTB Vs NK Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Ford Trophy 2020 kicked off on November 29 as the domestic cricket season in New Zealand moves from First-Class cricket to List A action. The 2020-21 edition of the Ford Trophy will see Canterbury taking on the Northern Knights in the 8th match of the tournament. The match is scheduled to take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on December 6, Sunday, starting at 3:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the CTB vs NK live streaming details, how to watch CTB vs NK live in India and where to catch Canterbury vs Knights live scores.

Ford Trophy 2020: Canterbury unveils squad for upcoming match

Back at Hagley Oval for Round three of the Ford Trophy.#WeAreCanterbury #FordTrophy pic.twitter.com/qn5o6Jx7U4 — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) December 4, 2020

Ford Trophy 2020: Tournament preview ahead of Canterbury vs Knights

The ongoing Ford Trophy 2020-21 season is the 50th edition of the tournament. The six-team event will be played between November 29 and March 5 next year. As of now, Canterbury are placed at the top of the points table as they have won both their fixtures so far. On the other hand, the Northern Knights are placed second on the table with as many wins from their two matches, however, they hold a slightly inferior net run-rate.

Ford Trophy 2020: Canterbury vs Knights live streaming details

The Canterbury vs Knights live streaming will not be available for television audience in India. However, fans can still access the CTB vs NK live streaming in India through the New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel. For Canterbury vs Knights live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of Black Caps as well as that of the two competing teams.

Ford Trophy 2020: Weather prediction ahead of CTB vs NK

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates favourable playing conditions, with chances of rain being only 10 percent. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 17 degrees Celsius during match time.

Ford Trophy 2020: Pitch report ahead of CTB vs NK

When it comes to 50-overs international matches, the venue has hosted 14 games where chasing teams have won only on six occasions. The average 50-overs first-innings score at the Hagley Oval across all ODIs has been 257. Owing to the match results here, captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Ford Trophy 2020: Canterbury vs Knights squads

Here is a look at the Canterbury vs Knights squads for the upcoming match.

Canterbury squad: Jack Boyle, Chad Bowes, Leo Carter (c), Todd Astle, Matthew Hay, Cam Fletcher (w), Sean Davey, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall, Ken McClure, Fraser Sheat and Theo van Woerkom.

Northern Knights squad: Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich (c), Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock (w), Jake Gibson, Joe Walker, FL Walker, Brett Randell and Anurag Verma.

Image source: Canterbury Cricket Twitter

