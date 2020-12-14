Ford Trophy 2020 OTG Vs NK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Otago Volts will go up against the Northern Knights in the 17th match of the Ford Trophy 2020. The OTG vs NK match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST from the University Oval, Dunedin on December 15. Here are the OTG vs NK live stream details, how to watch OTG vs NK live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Ford Trophy 2020: OTG vs NK preview

Of the last five matches between the two sides, the Volts and the Knights split the win-loss record equally at 2-2. However, the Knights will go into tomorrow’s as the winners of the most recent encounter between the sides, having won by 40 runs on December 13, 2020.

The Knights won the last game between the two sides after putting up an enormous total of 323 courtesy of Henry Cooper 88 (73), Katene Clarke 58 (65), Anton Devcich 51 (43) and Brett Hampton 47 (35). Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Henry Cooper and Brett Hampton took 2 wickets each while Joe Walker took one to put the team in second place with 17 points from 4 wins and just the one loss to Canterbury.

Nathan Smith 81 (69), Michael Rippon 57 (57) and Nick Kelly 47 (46) were the standout batsmen for the Volts in their last game against the Knights. On any other day, their 283 run total would have made for a winning score but the Volts were thoroughly outplayed by the Knights and were cleaned up after 47.3 overs. Nathan Smith 3 for 58 was also the best bowler for the Volts. This puts the Volts right below the Knights with 12 points from three wins and two losses.

Ford Trophy live in India: OTG vs NK live streaming details

None of the Ford Trophy 2020 games will be televised in India. However, ardent fans can watch the OTG vs NK live stream on the New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel from 3:30 am IST onwards. For OTG vs NK live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Blackcaps’ social media accounts and New Zealand cricket website as well as the teams' social media accounts and websites.

Ford Trophy 2020: OTG vs NK pitch report and weather forecast

The only game at the University Oval, Dunedin in the series so far was the last game between the Volts and the Knights on December 13. Going by that, this match is expected to be an extremely high scoring one with a lot on offer for just about everybody. Accuweather predicts a sunny day with no chances of rain during the match tomorrow. The temperature will go up to 20°C, the humidity will be at 54% with negligible cloud cover.

