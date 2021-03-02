Ford Trophy 2021 Districts Vs Firebirds Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Wellington Firebirds are slated to lock horns with the Northern Districts in the preliminary final of the Ford Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST from Seddon Park, Hamilton on March 3. Here are the Districts vs Firebirds live stream details, Districts vs Firebirds squads, and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Our Northern Districts team ahead of the elimination final tomorrow against the Wellington Firebirds.



The hard work over the past few years has paid off, our first elimination final since the 17/18 season.



Go well lads, the ND family is behind you! #NDTogether #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/rZ9jy50szi — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) March 1, 2021

Ford Trophy 2021: Districts vs Firebirds preview

The upcoming contest is of utmost importance for both the participating teams as they look to book final berth. The winner of the fixture will join Canterbury in the final of the Ford Trophy. Northern Districts had an impressive run in the league stage of the tournament, where they managed to win six out of their ten matches. Wellington Firebirds on the other hand claimed five wins.

Wellington have won their last two fixtures against Northern Districts, and they will be keen to make it three in a row. Northern Districts also expected to go all guns blazing in the knockout encounter, and the game promises to be an enthralling one for the fans.

Ford Trophy live in India: Districts vs Firebirds live stream details

There will be no official live telecast in India for the Ford Trophy matches. However, fans can catch the Districts vs Firebirds live stream on the New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel from 3:30 am IST onwards. For the Districts vs Firebirds live scores, one can keep tabs on BlackCaps’ social media accounts and the New Zealand cricket website as well as the teams' social media accounts and websites.

Ford Trophy live: Districts vs Firebirds pitch report and weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the match. Moreover, there are also chances of rain interrupting the contest early on. The temperatures are likely to hover around 23 degrees during the game. The wicket at Hamilton will be a balanced one. However, faster bowlers are likely to dominate the contest, and the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first on the surface.

Ford Trophy live: Districts vs Firebirds squads

Districts: BJ Watling, Tim Seifert, Peter Bocok, Kane Williamson, Anton Devich, Joe Carter, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Zak Gibson, James Baker, Joe Walker, Matt Fisher.

Firebirds: Tom Blundell, Lauchie Johns, Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson, Jimmy Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Peter Younghusband, Jamie Gibson, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek, Ben Sears, Ollie Newton, Iain Mcpeake, Michael Snedden.

