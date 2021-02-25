Ford Trophy 2021 Kings Vs Aces Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Canterbury Kings will take on Auckland Aces in the upcoming match of the Ford Trophy 2021 on Friday, February 26 at 3:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora. Here's a look at our Kings vs Aces live streaming details, Kings vs Aces live scores and details regarding Ford Trophy live in India.

Ford Trophy 2021: Kings vs Aces match preview

After 8 matches Canterbury are sitting at the top of the points table and are almost likely to make it to the knockout stage of the competition. They have 22 points with 5 wins and 3 losses and after losing to Otago in the previous match, Kings will be looking to win their sixth match when they take on Auckland in the upcoming contest.

FORD TROPHY | The ACES are Rangiora-bound to close out the Ford Trophy Round Robin against @CanterburyCrick 🏏



Two wins could see the ACES book a home final. All to play for.#FordTrophy #FollowSuit 🔷🏏https://t.co/FUagDohpge — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) February 24, 2021

Auckland on the other hand are third on the points table with 4 wins and 4 losses from 8 matches. They come into this contest after beating Central Districts by 93 runs in the previous match. The upcoming contest versus Kings will not be easy, but Aces will be looking to put up a solid performance against a very quality side. Fans can expect a very cracking contest between these two teams.

Kings vs Aces live streaming: Kings vs Aces squad

Kings: Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Tom Latham(w), Cole McConchie(c), Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Daryl Mitchell

Aces: Cole Briggs, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell(c), Graeme Beghin, Andrew Morrison(w), Ryan Harrison, William Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Ben Horne, Olly Pringle

Kings vs Aces live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The 22-yard strip looks balanced and will be helpful for both bowlers and batsmen. While batsmen will look to score runs, bowlers will be looking to pick up quick wickets. According to Accuweather, the weather condition will be cloudy and so the skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and allow his bowlers to make use of the conditions.

Ford Trophy live in India: Kings vs Aces live scores details

There will be no official live telecast in India for the Ford Trophy matches. However, fans can catch the Kings vs Aces live streaming on the New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel. For the Kings vs Aces live scores, one can keep tabs on Blackcaps’ social media accounts and New Zealand cricket website as well as the teams' social media accounts and websites.

Image: Auckland cricket / instagram

