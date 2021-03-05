Ford Trophy 2021 Kings Vs Knights Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Canterbury Kings (CTB) and Northern Knights (ND) will collide in the finale of the Ford Trophy 2021 or the New Zealand ODD. The match will be played at Hagley Park South in Christchurch, New Zealand. The CTB vs ND live streaming is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM local time (6:30 AM IST) on Saturday, March 06. Here is our Kings vs Knights prediction, information on how to watch Kings vs Knights live in India and where to catch Kings vs Knights live scores.

Kings vs Knights live streaming: Kings vs Knights preview

Canterbury Kings and Northern Knights secured their spot in the final by defeating Auckland and Wellington, respectively. Cole McConchie and team are fan favourites going into the bout as they ruled the standings for the most part of the competition with 31 points, compared to Knights’ 26. CTB would enter the game with Henry Nicholls being their best batsman and Sean Davey leading the bowling attack. ND, on the other hand, will rely on Katene Clarke, Brett Hampton and Matthew Fisher who are currently in good form.

Kings vs Knights live streaming: Kings vs Knights prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams, our Kings vs Knights Dream11 prediction is that Canterbury Kings will come out on top in this contest.

Kings vs Knights live streaming: How to watch Kings vs Knights live scores?

The match between Canterbury Kings and Northern Knights will not be televised on any Indian channel. However, fans can catch the Kings vs Knights live stream on the New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel from 6:30 AM IST onwards. For the Kings vs Knights live scores, one can keep tabs on BlackCaps’ social media accounts and the New Zealand cricket website as well as the teams' social media accounts and websites.

Date: Saturday, March 06, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM local time, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Park South, Christchurch, New Zealand

Ford Trophy 2021 live in India: Kings vs Knights pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celcius with winds blowing at 32 km/h. The pitch at the Hagley Park South is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

Here's our 13 man squad to face @ndcricket tomorrow in the Ford Trophy Grand Final!



Live on Spark Sport from 1.50pm. #WeAreCanterbury #FordTrophy pic.twitter.com/8cMkguEHiZ — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) March 4, 2021

Ford Trophy 2021 live in India: Kings vs Knights squads

Kings vs Knights live scores: Canterbury Kings squad

Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie(c), Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher

Kings vs Knights live scores: Northern Knights squad

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter(c), Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling(w), Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Frederick Walker

Image Source: Canterbury Cricket/ Twitter

