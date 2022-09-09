Former India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday ended his nearly three-year-long century drought as he reached the three-digit mark against Afghanistan in their final match of the 2022 Asia Cup. The wait for the 71st century for Kohli has finally ended after a gap of 1021 days and 83 innings. Kohli scored an unbeaten 122 runs off just 61 balls to help India post a mammoth total against the Afghanistan, which eventually turned out to be a match-winning innings for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

With his 71st century, Kohli has now equalled the record of former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting's mark of 71 international centuries. Only Sachin Tendulkar (100) has more international centuries than Kohli and Ponting. Kohli reached the milestone of 71 international centuries in just 522 innings, which is the fastest in the lot. Interestingly, this was Kohli's first century in T20 Internationals.

Foreign players laud Kohli's masterclass

Kohli's first international hundred since 2019 caused Twitter to erupt as several foreign players, including AB de Villiers and Kevin Pietersen, took to the micro-blogging platform to hail the 33-year-old's masterclass.

One of the best things that has happened to cricket is Virat Kohli !



A brilliant ton @imVkohli 💥#IndvAfg — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) September 8, 2022

so finally wait is over great 💯 by king kohli — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 8, 2022

When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing💪

Well played my friend — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

Kohli 💯🤩🙌🏿 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) September 8, 2022

Champions always back with a bang.Congrats to @imVkohli the all time 🐐 in my https://t.co/3hRRxghUWr thing was missing and he did it in style. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/9UouvXmmEx — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) September 8, 2022

Take a bow @imVkohli form is temporary class is permanent! Fabulous knock 👏 keep shining — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) September 8, 2022

The great is back @imVkohli — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 8, 2022

The best player on the planet is back @imVkohli #GOAT𓃵 — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) September 8, 2022

India vs Afghanistan

As far as the match is concerned, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bowl first at Dubai International Stadium. Virat Kohli opened the batting alongside KL Rahul in absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. Kohli and Rahul forged a 100-run opening stand before the latter was dismissed for 62 off 41 balls. Kohli went on to score more runs and finish the innings for India at an unbeaten score of 122 runs. India posted a total of 212/2 in 20 overs.

The second innings saw Indian bowlers demolish the Afghan batting lineup cheaply as they picked five wickets in the first six overs, immediately putting Afghanistan under pressure. Bhuvneshwar Kumar contributed greatly with the ball as he registered his first five-wicket haul in T20 Internationals. Bhuvneshwar finished with a bowling figure of 5-4 in four overs. Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Deepak Hooda picked one wicket each to their names.

India restricted Afghanistan to 111/8 in 20 overs, thus winning the game by a whopping margin of 101 runs. Kohli was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: Instagram/ViratKohli/AP

