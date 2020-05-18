No One Took Afridi Seriously Even During His Playing Days: Kohli's Coach Rajkumar Sharma

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma believes former Pakistani player Shahid Afridi has lost his face with his banter against India reflecting his "negative and poor mindset" and he can no longer be taken seriously.

"Nobody in Indian cricket team takes him seriously. He was not even taken seriously when he was playing cricket. And he doesn't deserve to because talking like this is not acceptable at any stage. Indian cricketers are sober and they don't talk like this. They stand for their country but never abuses any other country or their PM. I think Shahid Afridi needs to learn a lot. He is a very negative sort of guy. Virat Kohli never talks about Shahid he is not that important that he should be talked about," Rajkumar Sharma told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Monday.

"I think Afridi wants to come in politics. Whosoever criticizes or abuses India becomes famous in Pakistan. It is their mentality. Shahid Afridi is moving in that direction. I don't think anybody will take him seriously from now on," Kohli's coach said adding that "It's sad and surprising what Afridi has said. I believe he wants to be in the news or he has some other agenda for which he is doing all these. Earlier he had asked for a contribution for his Trust from our cricketers like Yuvraj and Harbhajan on humanitarian grounds. And this is what he has given us in return. Our cricketers are donating money for Pakistani people's safety and these buggers talking like this. It was very shameful on Shahid Afridi to talk such non-sense against our PM & against our country."

Read: Dhawan Tears Afridi Apart Over Anti-India Remark; Warns '1 Indian = 1.25 Lakh Soldiers'

Read: Proud Kashmiri Suresh Raina Slams Shahid Afridi, Says 'do Something For Failed Nation' Pak