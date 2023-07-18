Forgotten IPL Star With 11th Highest IPL Score Ever Announces Retirement

The Indian Premier League has produced several Indian cricketing stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and more who have made their name in world cricket and made the country proud. Every year, young talent emerges on the field and compete together with one of the best players in modern-day cricket. However, during this period, some made their name and become a national sensation whereas others remained forgotten. One such name was former Punjab Kings (KXIP) and Mumbai batsman Paul Valthaty.

Paul Valthaty retires from all forms of cricket

(Paul Valthaty while playing for Punjab Kings (KXIP) in the IPL 2011 / Image: AP)

Mumbai batsman Paul Valthaty has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket and also informed the same to Mumbai Cricket Association through mail. Valthaty reportedly wrote in the mail:

I was extremely lucky and proud to have represented many teams in my career from India Blue in the Challenger trophy,India U-19 and the Mumbai Senior team and all age group teams. I would take this opportunity to thank The BCCI and MCA who have always been supportive to me and many such cricketers like me. I would also like to thank the IPL and both my teams Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings who I had the good fortune of representing and was the first player from Mumbai and the 4th Indian to score a century in the IPL

Paul Valthaty's IPL record

Mumbai cricketer Paul Valthaty made his debut in the Indian Premier League in 2009 and played for teams like Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings. However, Valthaty's most promising performance was in the year 2011 when he made a total of 463 runs from 14 games, including an unbeaten knock of 120 runs against Chennai Super Kings. However, the right-handed batsman did not play much cricket after 2013 and went unsold in the 2014 auction.