Former AUS Coach Reveals How 'loss To India At Home Hurt' Australian Team

Australia started 2021 by facing an embarrassing 2-1 defeat in the four-match Test series against India and went on to become the new T20 World Cup champions before retaining the Ashes 2021-22 series against England. India, missing the services of prominent players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami played almost a second-string squad in the final three matches of the series. Australia’s 2-1 defeat against a young Indian side led by Ajinkya Rahane left a deeper impact on the morale of the team, however, former Australian coach John Buchanan has revealed how the Aussie squad turned things around for them.

What did John Buchanan say?

Meanwhile, revealing his thoughts to The Telegraph, the two-time world cup winning coach Buchanan said, “There's little doubt that the loss to India at home hurt the team, dented egos, and threatened positions of players and support staff. But turning a team around takes time, and it takes some painful lessons as well. Talking with Justin (Langer) after the T20 World Cup, he was almost more thrilled about the planning and preparation that went into the tournament than winning the tournament itself. He also felt that they were really well prepared for the Ashes, which is on show now”.

Australia lead the Ashes 2021-22, 3-0

The Aussie squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE were considered to be underdogs in the tournament before they put up an enthralling show and went on to defeat New Zealand in the finale. Meanwhile, in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series against England, the Aussies have a 3-0 lead, after winning the first three Tests at Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne. The fourth Test of the Ashes 2021-22 is currently being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

England currently find themselves on the score of 258/7 after playing 70 overs in their first batting innings, at stumps on Day 3. Australia earlier scored 416 runs in the first innings of the match after losing eight wickets. While Usman Khawaja earlier scored a century for Australia, Jonny Bairstow is currently batting on the individual score of 103 runs for England.

Image: AP