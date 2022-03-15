Former Australia Captain Tears Into PCB; 'It Shows Where Pakistan Cricket Is At'

The Australian cricket team is currently in the middle of its first tour of Pakistan in 24 years. However, the pitches which have hosted two Test matches of the tour so far have left many cricket enthusiasts disappointed with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Among the many critics of the pitches used by PCB to host the matches was former Australian skipper Mark Taylor who expressed disappointment with Pakistan's cricket governing body. The first Test of the series saw over 1,100 runs being scored in five days with the loss of only 14 wickets; Australia scored over 500 runs in the first innings of the second Test, which is currently on its final day.

Meanwhile, speaking to Nine’s Sports Sunday, during a recent interaction, former Aussie skipper Taylor voiced his concerns by saying that Pakistan has got many good cricketers, but the team has failed to back the bowlers by sporting dead pitches. "Unfortunately, I think it shows where Pakistan cricket is at,” Taylor said before adding that the pitches at Rawalpindi and Karachi were roads.

“Pakistan bowling is very good, they've got some very good quicks these days. It looks to me like they haven't backed their side in general. More or less they're saying 'don't lose this series'. That is my worry. Just don't lose. Pakistan pitches have never been minefields or green tops, but you would've expected a bit more grass with their quicks,” Mark Taylor added. Taylor concluded his views by saying that Pakistan’s batting is very good but he would have loved to see good pitches during the Test series, which would have resulted in a great series.

More details about Pakistan vs Australia Test Series

In the meantime, Australia scored a total of 556 runs at the loss of nine wickets in the first innings of the second Test at Karachi, courtesy of the maximum of 160 runs scored by Usman Khwaja. The hosts got bowled out for 148 runs in their first batting innings before Australia added 97 runs to their lead and set a mammoth fourth innings target of 506 runs. At the time of writing this article, Pakistan finds itself at 62/2 after 34 overs of play in the second session of the fourth day.

(Image: AP)