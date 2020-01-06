The Debate
Former Australia Coach Darren Lehmann's Twitter Account Hacked

Cricket News

Former Australia player and coach, Darren Lehman's Twitter account was hacked on Monday and the hackers have been posting derogatory texts against Iran

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Darren

Former Australia player and coach, Darren Lehmann's Twitter account was hacked on Monday and the hackers have been posting derogatory texts against Iran. Australia's Big Bash League franchise, Brisbane Heat, which Lehmann is a coach of, confirmed the report and said that the team was in touch with Twitter to rectify the situation. 

READ | KKR's English Recruit Tom Banton Scores Second Fastest BBL Fifty, Hits 5 Sixes In An Over

Netizens react to the incident

READ | Aus Vs NZ: James Pattinson Dives Full Stretch To Take One Of The Best SCG Catches Ever 

Lehmann's BBL side wreak havoc

Brisban Heat's Tom Banton scored a fiery 16 ball half-century and notched up the second-fastest in BBL to help the team beat Sydney Thunder in a rain-affected match.

Banton went past former Brisbane Heat and KKR player Brendon McCullum, teammate Chris Lynn and Tim Ludeman, all of whom scored 18-ball half-centuries. Tom Banton eventually perished for a 19-ball 56, putting on a 90-run opening partnership in just 5 overs with Lynn. Chris Lynn perished soon after falling for a 13-ball 31.

READ | Aus Vs NZ: Oops! Marnus Labuschagne’s Backswing Makes Mark Waugh Comically Use Expletive

READ | Shikhar Dhawan Or KL Rahul In ICC T20 World Cup? Kris Srikkanth Makes Huge Statement

Published:
COMMENT
