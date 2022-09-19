Former Australia Pacer Mitchell Johnson Finds Snake In Room In Lucknow; Brett Lee Reacts

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson, who is currently in India to participate in the Legends League Cricket, took to his official Instagram handle on Monday to share a picture of a snake, which he said was found in his hotel room. Johnson posted pictures of the snake on his social media account and said that he discovered the reptile hanging out on his room's door. "Anyone know what type of snake this is?? Just hanging out in my room door," the 40-year-old wrote in the caption of his post.

Legends League Cricket: Mitchell Johnson finds snake in his hotel room

The incident took place at a hotel in Lucknow, where Johnson and his team are slated to play their next game on September 21. Meanwhile, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee, who is also in India to take part in a different league, reacted to Johnson's post with a snake, thumbs down, and face with tears of joy emoticons. Former South African cricketer Vernon Philander also commented on Johnson's post with a face with open mouth emoticon. The post has garnered more than 10,000 likes since being shared a few hours ago.

Why has Johnson come to India?

As far as Johnson is concerned, he is part of the India Capitals squad in the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022. Johnson has picked one wicket in the one match that he has played in the competition so far. He dismissed former India opener Virender Sehwag during a match against Gujarat Giants, where he registered a bowling figure of 1/22. India Capitals is being captained by 2011 World Cup-winning player Gautam Gambhir. Johnson, who made his debut for Australia in 2005, retired from international cricket in 2015.

Why is Brett Lee in India?

Brett Lee, on the other hand, is currently competing for Australia Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is the captain of the Australia Legends team, which has played two games so far and won one and lost the other. In two games, Brett Lee has taken two wickets at an average of 28.50. Brett Lee will next be seen in action on September 23 in a match against South Africa Legends.

Image: Instagram/MJohnson/AP

