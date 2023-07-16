Former Australian Coach Takes Cheeky Jibe At Ollie Robinson For His 'Too Quick' Comment

England pacer Ollie Robinson was quick to be labeled as a villain by the Australian media and fans, as the Ashes 2023 series kicked off. He first made headlines for his aggressive send-off to Usman Khawaja in the first Test, after the Aussie opener hit a century. He then found himself at loggerheads with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting for using the latter’s sledging antics for justifying his gesture towards Khawaja.

Ex-Australia coach lashes out at Ollie Robinson for jibe at Pat Cummins & co.

Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann took to his official Twitter handle earlier this weekend, reacting to Ollie Robinson’s claims about Mark Wood being too quick for the Aussie batsmen in the third Test of Ashes 2023 at Headingley. Playing his first Test of the prestigious series, Wood showcased a staggering display of pace and returned with figures of 5/34 and 2/36. As England won by three wickets in the third Ashes Test, Robinson wrote in his Wisden column that Wood was too quick for the Aussies.

Meanwhile, responding to Robinson’s claims Lehmann came up with an epic one-liner, that read, “He talks a lot”. Robinson had earlier cited examples of Australian batters like Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja's struggles against Woods. The English pacer’s comments not only prompted a reaction from Lehmann but also from former Aussie skippers Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting.

What did Ollie Robinson say about the Australian batsmen?

Here’s what Ollie Robinson said about the Australian batsmen struggling against Mark Wood.

There was one ball that Marnus played, and after it he had a sort of wry, awkward smile on his face. He was trying to give off the persona that everything’s fine, when it’s really not, because someone’s bow’ling 95 miles per hour. You knew it was too quick for him after that. And even (Khawaja), who obviously plays pace really well and has been in such good form, even he struggled with the pace at times. He went from having this quiet persona at the crease to suddenly smiling and joking, trying to give off the feel-good vibes that he was fine.

Having said that, England and Australia are now gearing up for the fourth Test of Ashes 2023, which will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The fourth Ashes Test is slated to be played from July 19 and 23. England will look to level the series by 2-2 by winning the fourth Test, while the Aussies will be looking to make a comeback and retain the Ashes in Manchester.