Former Australian Legend Opens Up On His First Indian Tour: 'I Got Lesson Of A Lifetime'

India vs Australia is one of the foremost rivalries in cricket. Over the years these teams have produced some riveting and thrilling cricketing action together. Thus, there are countless stories of how players came up with a plan to get the upper hand over their opponents successfully. Bringing his piece to the category is Brad Hogg.

The former Australian wrist spinner, who now discusses cricket using his personal YouTube channel, recently revealed a tale from Australis' 1996 tour of India. Hogg stated that Shane Warne picked up an injury before the one-Test affair and that brought him into the squad. The Chinaman bowler then spoke about what happened when he bowled to Sourav Ganguly.

'I got lesson of a lifetime': Brad Hogg

“I'll take you back to 1996 when I first played for Australia. I had only been bowling leg-spin for 2 years, they took me out there as an understudy of Shane Warne. Shane got an injury, that brought McIntyre over, and they played me as well. I had only been bowling for 2 years, so I was a bit underdeveloped,” Hogg began as he narrated the story on his official YouTube channel.

"I'm bowling to Ganguly. I came around the wicket. Mark Taylor came up to me, 'Hoggy what are you coming around the wicket for?' (He asked). (I replied) ‘Just trying something different, Mark’. He asked, ‘What are you playing at?’ (I replied) ‘Just trying to get around a good line and length and create some pressure’. (Again, he asked) ‘But how are you going to get Ganguly out?’

“First ball I bowled around the wicket, Ganguly hit me for a six over mid-on. 'Plan isn't working here, Mark' I said. He replied, 'That's alright, stick to your guns, bowl a bit outside leg-stump. Ganguly went for a sweep shot, Mark Waugh caught it at first slip. That's where I got my first wicket. Took me another seven-and-a-half-years to take another Test scalp after that. India belted me after that and I got a lesson of a lifetime back in 1996. I had a lot of work to do in international cricket,” Hogg said.

In the match that took place in Delhi at Feroz Shah Kotla, Hogg successfully thwarted Ganguly from registering another ton, the match however was won by India. Australia struggled in the first innings and was bundled out at 182. In reply, courtesy of Nayan Mongia's 152 and Ganguly's 66, India got to the 361-run mark. In their second innings, Aus again had no answers to the leg-spin of Anil Kumble, who after picking 4 in the first innings got a fifer in the second Innings. Australia made 134 in their innings and gave India a target of 58, which India chased and got the victory by 7 wickets.