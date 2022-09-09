Last Updated:

Former Batter Reveals One Big Issue Plaguing Team India; 'Problem Is Not The Captain...'

After a sensational start to their Asia Cup campaign, India lost back-to-back games in Super 4 stage of the tournament, which cost them a place in the final.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Team India, Rohit Sharma, Asia Cup 2022, Aakash Chopra, India vs Afghanistan, virat kohli, rohit sharma captaincy, virat kohli captaincy, team india

Image: BCCI


Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said that it has now become clear that Virat Kohli's captaincy was not the factor that cost India the 2021 T20 World Cup. When India were eliminated from the group stage of the marquee ICC event last year, many blamed Kohli for the disappointing campaign and called for his removal as captain. However, Chopra now believes that Kohli's captaincy was not the reason why India performed poorly in the competition. 

Chopra, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said that India's failure to qualify for the final of the 2022 Asia Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma shows that the team selection is the real problem and not the captain. He said that many people blamed Kohli for India's premature exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup, adding that the Men in Blue's performance in the latest edition of the continental cup shows his captaincy was not the problem but team selection was.   

"When we lost here last year, many said that it was because of Virat Kohli and that they should change the captain. Now even Rohit Sharma couldn't win here in the Asia Cup. So that shows that the team selection is the problem and not the captain," Aakash Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

READ | Virat Kohli ends long wait for a ton as India sign off Asia Cup campaign with massive win

India at the 2022 Asia Cup 

After a sensational start to their 2022 Asia Cup campaign, India lost back-to-back games in the Super 4 stage of the tournament, which cost them a place in the final. India lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their first two matches of the final four stage, which saw their Asia Cup campaign end on a sour note. The losses could partially be blamed on the team selection as many experts believe that India was short of quality pacers in the tournament and their spin combination was not as effective. 

READ | IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli breaks his century drought, smashes 1st hundred since 2019 to power India to 212/2

India, however, will take some positives from their final match of the Asia Cup on Thursday. Virat Kohli scored his much-awaited century in the match, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked his maiden T20I fifer. KL Rahul also batted well for the first time since he returned to international cricket after a gap of two months. India will now play two bilateral series against Australia and South Africa to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. 

READ | When ex-India captain Virat Kohli met UK Queen Elizabeth II before 2019 Cricket World Cup

Image: BCCI

READ | Will England vs India women's T20I be postponed after Queen Elizabeth II's death?
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com