Former Batter Reveals One Big Issue Plaguing Team India; 'Problem Is Not The Captain...'

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said that it has now become clear that Virat Kohli's captaincy was not the factor that cost India the 2021 T20 World Cup. When India were eliminated from the group stage of the marquee ICC event last year, many blamed Kohli for the disappointing campaign and called for his removal as captain. However, Chopra now believes that Kohli's captaincy was not the reason why India performed poorly in the competition.

Chopra, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said that India's failure to qualify for the final of the 2022 Asia Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma shows that the team selection is the real problem and not the captain. He said that many people blamed Kohli for India's premature exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup, adding that the Men in Blue's performance in the latest edition of the continental cup shows his captaincy was not the problem but team selection was.

"When we lost here last year, many said that it was because of Virat Kohli and that they should change the captain. Now even Rohit Sharma couldn't win here in the Asia Cup. So that shows that the team selection is the problem and not the captain," Aakash Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

India at the 2022 Asia Cup

After a sensational start to their 2022 Asia Cup campaign, India lost back-to-back games in the Super 4 stage of the tournament, which cost them a place in the final. India lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their first two matches of the final four stage, which saw their Asia Cup campaign end on a sour note. The losses could partially be blamed on the team selection as many experts believe that India was short of quality pacers in the tournament and their spin combination was not as effective.

India, however, will take some positives from their final match of the Asia Cup on Thursday. Virat Kohli scored his much-awaited century in the match, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked his maiden T20I fifer. KL Rahul also batted well for the first time since he returned to international cricket after a gap of two months. India will now play two bilateral series against Australia and South Africa to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Image: BCCI