Former BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Joins As Head Of Cricket Operations For IPL Team: Report

In an exciting development for Indian cricket fans on Tuesday, PTI reported that former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is all set to make a return to the Indian Premier League. The Indian cricket stalwart was part of the coaching team of Delhi Capitals in the prestigious IPL tournament, before going on to join the Board of Control of Cricket in India as a president. After his exit from the board in October 2022, Ganguly is now set to rejoin DC as the Director of Cricket.

IPL 2023: Ganguly joins Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket

As per PTI’s report, sources related to IPL said, “Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly all set to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket”. This comes as welcome news for Indian cricket fans, who will now see one of their favorite Team India captains back in the IPL setup alongside the likes of Ricky Ponting and others. Official confirmation by the team on the development is still awaited.

The former India captain, who stepped down from the BCCI president's post in October, will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T230 league side Pretoria Capitals.

''Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over.

''He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC,'' an IPL source tracking developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Ganguly was the mentor of Delhi Capitals during his stint with the franchise in 2019. It is understood that Delhi Capitals' recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly's footprints.

(with PTI inputs)