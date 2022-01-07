Former BCCI Selector Pinpoints 'biggest Challenge For Rahul Dravid' As Team India Coach

India was on the losing end of the second India vs South Africa Test match as the three-match series is now level at 1-1. India fell to a seven-wicket loss as the Proteas dominated with the bat and the ball. According to former Indian wicketkeeper and BCCI selector Saba Karim, the 'biggest challenge' for Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is maintaining the intensity between Test matches. Karim said that Dravid will need to remove the graph of 'ups and downs' and that every match needs to be played with the same energy and intensity so that there can be consistency in the results.

"The biggest challenge for Rahul Dravid will be to eradicate this graph of ups and downs. The main reason for this inconsistency is that the one Test match that we play, we play with all our energy and intensity but for the next match we lack that very energy and unity," Karim said while talking on the YouTube channel Khelneeti.

"If we analyse carefully, we can see that all our players together are a superpower for a particular Test match. But to win a series you must show the same intensity and Test match throughout. We show the intensity for the entire 15 sessions but the force and preparation we need across the 15 sessions of the next match goes missing and that's the reason behind this graph," he further said.

IND vs SA: Dravid needs to decide who stays and who goes

Veteran players Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have come under fire for not performing that well and many believe that their time is up and that they are taking up spots for the younger players. According to the former BCCI selector Saba Karim, it is Dravid, along with the captain and the selection committee who need to decide who stays in the playing XI and who goes.

"Rahul Dravid, the captain and the selection committee should be deciding if this team and the batting order they are playing with is working or not. They should be deciding whether to keep these players or bring in young players who have a lot of experience in the domestic circuit and are going through good form. They need to see if these new players will add value to the team," said Karim.

Image: BCCI.tv/PTI