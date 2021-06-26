Former Chief Selector Dilip Vengsarkar Questions Team India's Intent After WTC Final Loss

Former skipper and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has questioned Team India's intent after their eight-wicket loss in the recently-concluded ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Meanwhile, Dilip Vengsarkar has also said that the Indian team should have played at least two four-day games to prepare themselves for the WTC final.

Dilip Vengsarkar questions Team India's intent after WTC Final

Vengsarkar feels India played well over the two-year WTC cycle but their preparation for the final was far from ideal. Quarantine restrictions allowed India to play only one intra-squad game before the marquee clash against a well-prepared New Zealand.

“I enjoyed watching Test cricket over this cycle. India did extremely well over this cycle but what cost them in the final was their poor preparation. They went into such a game without any practice games. New Zealand on the other hand were match fit having already played two games (against England),” said Dilip Vegsarkar while speaking to PTI.

The players have a three-week break before they reassemble in the UK on July 14 for the five Tests against England beginning in Nottingham from August 4. The scheduling has left Vengsarkar amazed. Meanwhile, the 1983 World Cup winner said that Kohli and Co. should have also shown intent in their preparation.

“If he (Virat Kohli)is talking about intent, then why didn’t the team prepare properly for this match? Where was the intent then? They should have played at least two four-day games. You want to know whether the players are match fit or not by playing those games. The fast bowlers will know what lengths to hit straightway only in those practice games", Dilip Vengsarkar added.

“You see, we had beaten Australia with a similar combination more or less. It was the best team they picked under the circumstances. Whether you announce it on the day of the game or day before it doesn’t make much difference. You have an idea about the conditions anyway", he further added.

India tour of England 2021

After a heartbreaking loss in the WTC Final, Virat Kohli & Co. would be looking to move on as they prepare to face England in a five-match Test series that gets underway on August 4.

England would be hoping to avenge their Test series loss in India earlier this year, whereas, the Indian team would be eager to register their first-ever Test series win on English soil after the 2007/08 season.

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively