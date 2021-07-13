Former Cricketer And 1983 World-cup Winning Squad Member Yashpal Sharma Passes Away At 66

India's 1983 World Cup icon Yashpal Sharma died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The 66-year-old cricketing legend is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. A former teammate of Yashpal confirmed the news about the cricketer's demise.

"Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family," a former India teammate of Yashpal confirmed to PTI.

During his international stint, Sharma played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he scored 883. In addition, he was also known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half-century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at Old Trafford which will forever be etched in public memory. Moreover, he was also a national selector during early part of 2000

Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoles Yashpal Sharma's death

Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled Yashpal Sharma's death and described him as an 'explosive' batsman. In addition, Chouhan has also remarked that Yashpal Sharma's death is a huge loss for the cricket world.

"Just received the sad news of the demise of Yashpal Sharma, former explosive batsman of the Indian cricket team and a part of the 1983 World Cup winning team. This is a huge loss for the cricketing world. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members to bear this loss," said Chouhan

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज और देश को 1983 में वर्ल्ड कप जिताने वाली टीम का हिस्सा रहे श्री यशपाल शर्मा के निधन की दुःखद सूचना मिली है। यह क्रिकेट के जगत के लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति दें और परिजनों को इस वज्राघात को सहने की क्षमता दें। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 13, 2021

About Yashpal Sharma

Some of Sharma's known records include his contribution in the cup against England where he scored 240 runs at an average of 34.28 including a match-winning 60 in the semi-final. Apart from that, Sharma is known to have played in 37 Tests for India where he scored 1606 runs with two centuries and nine fifties. He had made his debut in 1979 against England.