The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Former Cricketer Madan Lal Speaks About Indian Team's Performance In T20

Cricket News

Former Cricketer Madan Lal on Monday spoke about the Indian team's performance in the T20 match against West Indies

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Former Indian cricketer  Madan Lal on Monday spoke about team India's performance in the latest T20 match against West Indies.

Chasing a target of 288, the West Indies looked in trouble when Sunil Ambris was trapped in front of the wicket by Deepak Chahar. However, that was the only relief for the Men In Blue as they were made to toil for wickets by the duo of Shimron Hetmyer (139) and Shai Hope (102*) who hit the bowlers to all corners of the ground and were involved in a 218-run stand for the second wicket. Their innings helped the West Indies register a thumping eight-wicket win with more than two overs to spare to take an early lead in the three-match series.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES