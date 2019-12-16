Former Cricketer Madan Lal Speaks About Indian Team's Performance In T20

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal on Monday spoke about team India's performance in the latest T20 match against West Indies.

Chasing a target of 288, the West Indies looked in trouble when Sunil Ambris was trapped in front of the wicket by Deepak Chahar. However, that was the only relief for the Men In Blue as they were made to toil for wickets by the duo of Shimron Hetmyer (139) and Shai Hope (102*) who hit the bowlers to all corners of the ground and were involved in a 218-run stand for the second wicket. Their innings helped the West Indies register a thumping eight-wicket win with more than two overs to spare to take an early lead in the three-match series.