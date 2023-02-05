Former Cricketer Opens Up On Using Sehwag As First Bowler During Famous 'Bowl-out' Vs PAK

India's historic T20 World Cup victory of 2007 is still fresh in the minds of every Indian cricket fan. It was the event that brought a revolution in Indian cricket, and because of that, the event often gets highlighted for a variety of reasons. This time it was the leading wicket-taker of that World Cup, RP Singh, who brought back the memories and revealed an insight about MS Dhoni's plan that was implemented during the ball out against Pakistan.

Though India won the tie-breaker quite comprehensively that day against Pakistan, the decision to open with Sehwag in the ball-out raised the eyebrows of the entire fraternity back then. During a commentary stint RP Singh revealed why the decision to bring Sehwag up front was taken. RP Singh said that the team used to regularly practice hitting the stumps.

“We didn't pay much attention to it (before the Pakistan game). But after every practice session, Lalchand Rajpoot and MS Dhoni used to give balls to everyone to bowl six balls at the stumps. Dhoni and Rajpoot used to note who had hit the wickets most. And Virender Sehwag actually had the 100 percent strike rate in that. That's why he was given the first ball. We had to build the pressure right from the start,” RP Singh revealed during his commentary stint during SAT20 league.

Singh further said, “There were two others who had also been selected for the bowl-out, but they didn't need to bowl there. They were Irfan Pathan and Sreesanth. I wasn't there!” RP Singh further revealed.

India's 2007 T20 World Cup victory road

India started their campaign with a win over Pakistan. Afterward, they suffered a setback against New Zealand but came back quickly, defeating England and South Africa in the process. Following these wins, India successfully got the semi-final berth, where they defeated Australia. In final India met Pakistan again which went down to the wire. The final over by Joginder Sharma where Misbah Ul Haq got out playing an unorthodox shot and the catch that was taken by S. Srisanth is still etched in the hearts of every Indian cricket fan.