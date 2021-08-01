Former Cricketer Shane Warne Tests COVID-19 Positive, In Self-isolation

Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who is currently the head coach of London Spirt, has tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. He has reportedly gone into isolation along with another unnamed member of the team management.

According to reports, the former Australian captain felt unwell on Sunday morning, August 1, ahead of London Spirt's game against the Southern Brave. After his lateral flow test came out positive, Warne went into isolation. Currently, he is awaiting the result of a PCR test.

Warne is the second head coach to test positive in The Hundred competition. Earlier, Trent Rockets head coach Andy Flower and two support staff members had tested positive. Following this, Paul Franks took over as head coach.

Before the start of the tournament, the organisers had urged players and staff to minimise social interaction to curb the COVID_19 spread. The players and support staff have been asked to avoid rick risk areas such as shops, restaurants and pubs.

Meanwhile, today's game has not been affected. So far, London spirit had a forgettable tournament, with two deaths and a no-result. In today's match, London Spirit have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

London Spirit vs Southern Brave

Playing 11, London Spirit: Adam Rossington(w), Josh Inglis, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Denly, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ravi Bopara, Roelof van der Merwe, Chris Wood, Mohammad Amir, Blake Cullen, Mason Crane

Playing 11, Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock(w), James Vince (captain), Devon Conway, Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott

No strict bio-bubble in India-England Test series

Earlier, England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB's) chief executive Tom Harrison said that the board will do way with strict bio-bubble for the upcoming India-England Test series.

"I hope we're in a position where we can cope through the protocols that are designed to cope with small outbreaks or being able to mitigate the impact on entire squads," Harrison had said.