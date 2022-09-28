Last Updated:

Former Cricketer Sourav Ganguly Launches Logo Of Kerala Govt's Anti Drug Campaign

Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday launched the logo of the Kerala government's statewide anti-drug campaign which is scheduled to commence on October 2.

Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday launched the logo of the Kerala government's statewide anti-drug campaign which is scheduled to commence on October 2.

After launching the logo -- No To Drugs -- Ganguly said the campaign was most required and important in every city of the country and not just Kerala.

"I think the No To Drugs campaign is probably the most required and the most important campaign in any city of the country and not just Kerala. This is because the children, young boys and girls, are the future of the country, not just the state".

"They need to be made aware of what drugs can do to them in the long run. Besides ensuring good education and jobs for them, children also need to be guided on the right path to success. I hope the youngsters understand the importance of the campaign," he said.

The anti-drug campaign, beginning on October 2, would be a continuous process and its first phase would be completed on November 1, which is also celebrated as Kerala Day, State Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh said at the event.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Tuesday shared details of the campaign as part of which, he had said, awareness would be intensified among students and teachers in schools and campaigns would be taken up among migrant workers in their own language.

Enforcement units like police, Excise, narcotics cell and so on have already stepped up their intervention and laws have been made further stringent to ensure rigorous punishment to the culprits, he had said.

The Chief Minister had also requested all political parties to ensure the active involvement of their representatives in the campaign and leaders of various political parties and others who took part in the meeting, related to the initiative, assured their complete support for the government's drive, a CMO statement had said.

