Former Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad Sings 'Shri Ram Stuti'; Union Minister Shekhawat Reacts

Former Team India medium-pacer Venkatesh Prasad has been making his presence felt on Twitter and entertaining his fans as well as well-wishers in the last couple of months as he made fun of ex-Pakistan skipper and longtime rival Aamir Sohail with the famous 'Indiranagar Ka Goonda Hoon Main' Cred ad featuring Rahul Dravid.

Apart from that, Venkatesh Prasad had also given a savage reply to a Pak fan for belittling his cricketing achievements by reminding him of his match-winning performances against the Men In Green in World Cups.

Now, 'Venky' has once again made an impact by embracing spirituality for which he has been lauded by none other than Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Venkatesh Prasad had posted a video of him chanting Shri Ram Stuti and he also tried to share few stanzas with meaning.

Shri Ram Stuti is an aarti, written by Goswami Tulsidas in the sixteenth century and the prayer is dedicated to Lord Rama.

Watch Venkatesh Prasad singing video here:

Tried to share few stanzas with meaning pic.twitter.com/4TlL37o0nM — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 2, 2021

After watching the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit's video, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Union Minister of Jal Shakti as well as an MP from Jodhpur constituency came forward and showered praise on Venkatesh Prasad by saying that the prayer is truly a 'divine rendering' of the Shri Ram Stuthi.

Truly a divine rendering of the Shri Ram Stuthi. Jai Shri Ram! 🙏 — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) June 2, 2021

It so happened that with just a few hours left for the IPL 2021 opener, Rahul Dravid CRED promo was released as fans sat back in awe of seeing the batsman in an angry mode and the video ends with Dravid saying 'Indra Nagar Ka Gunda Hoon Main' and once 'Venky' saw this commercial, he came forward and reminded Dravid on his official Twitter handle that he is the real goon of Indra Nagar.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Prasad had posted a couple of snips. In the first one, Pakistan opening batsman as well as the stand-in captain of that game Aamir Sohail is seen waving his bat at the bowler asking him to go and fetch the ball after having hit a boundary, and in the other one, Venkatesh Prasad can be seen celebrating after having uprooted Sohail's leg-stump.

Me to Aamir Sohail in Bangalore at 14.5- #IndiraNagarkaGunda hoon main 😊 pic.twitter.com/uF7xaPeTPl — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 11, 2021

It is a still from the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal that was played in Venkatesh Prasad's hometown i.e. M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Aamir Sohail's wicket was the turning point as the Men In Green who were the defending champions lost the plot in what was a stiff chase of 298. The Mohammed Azharuddin-led side won the contest by 39 runs and advanced to the semi-finals.

Apart from Sohail, Venkatesh Prasad also accounted for the likes of Inzamam-ul-Haq, and, Ijaz Ahmed in quick succession.

Venkatesh Prasad has represented India in 33 Tests and 161 One Day Internationals from 1994 to 2001 and has picked up 96 (Tests) and 196 (ODI) scalps respectively. The tall pacer had also picked up 361 and 295 wickets 123 first-class matched and 236 List-A games respectively. Prasad was noted for his bowling combination with the legendary speedster Javagal Srinath during the 90s and early 2000s.

Post his retirement, the former medium-pacer had served as the bowling coach of Team India from 2007 to 2009. He is the bowling coach of the 2014 IPL finalists Kings XI Punjab and was also the coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore during their inaugural season in 2008. The 51-year-old has also tried his luck in commentary and as a cricket pundit as well.