Former Cricketers Strongly Back Bumrah-Siraj After Being Subjected To Racial Abuse In SCG

Former Indian cricketers Atul Wassan and Kirti Azad have expressed disappointment after Team India's frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and, Mohammed Siraj were subjected to racial abuse on the second and third days' play by the SCG crowd during the ongoing third Test match.

Sources aware of developments in the team said that both the pacers initially brought the matter up with India's current stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane and then there was a team huddle that was led by head coach Ravi Shastri and it was then decided that this sort of behaviour should not and will not be ignored.

'It's very unfortunate'

"It's very unfortunate. We have seen this happening in Australia time and time again. Especially in Sydney ground. So, it's got to be linked to the cultural upbringing, the atmosphere in Australia. The players are aggressive, people are aggressive", said the cricketer-turned commentator Atul Wassan during an interview with ANI.

Furthermore, Wassan supported the two pacers and said that they should not tolerate such things. "I am with the players. All of us are with the players and you should not be tolerating this at all", he added.

One of Team India's prominent members of the 1983 World Cup squad Kirti Azad has termed this act as 'ridiculous'.

"Absolutely ridiculous. You don't expect especially in countries like Australia- developed country, learned people and they come up with such kinds of comments. I don't want to go into history of Australia as to what is the origin of these people. The question is whether you are playing a game or otherwise, such kind of racial abuse is uncouth, it's uncivilised and you don't expect such people to be actually called as human beings. They are people who are frustrated, and, don't know how to respect others", the cricketer-turned-politician added.

BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla issues statement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajiv Shukla has expressed disappointment after Team India's frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah, and, Mohammed Siraj were subjected to racial abuse by the SCG crowd on the second and third days' play in the ongoing third Test match and has gone on to say that the Australian Board (Cricket Australia) should take cognizance.

Shukla also went on to say that these kinds of things are not acceptable for cricket lovers. Furthermore, he has urged each & every cricket board to take strict measures against such kind of incidents. Meanwhile, the reigning BCCI VP also went on to add that the governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is also supposed to act on this issue.

