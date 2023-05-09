'It Did Give Me The Clarity In Life': Former CSK Star's Revelation On Battling Cancer

A former Indian Premier League star has revealed notable details about his struggle with skin cancer in a recent Instagram post. The 31-year-old English cricketer took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and revealed he battled skin cancer. He also revealed how cricketers risk getting the disease and how they can prevent it.

“Last October I had a bit of a reality check, two operations to remove skin cancer off my chest put cricket on the back burner for a little while and into perspective. We all are pretty blasé when it comes to putting suncream on but it really has to change. As cricketers we’re exposed to the sun so much and we can all be more diligent. Cases have doubled over the last 20 years and will continue to double again over the next 20 years,” an excerpt from Sam Billings’ post read.

The England wicketkeeper-batter played for several franchises in the IPL from 2016 to 2022. He was roped in by the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for INR 1 crore in the 2018 auctions and went on to lift the trophy with the team that year. He then remained in CSK for the 2019 season, before moving to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore in 2021. He then played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 season, where he scored 169 runs in eight games.

"You realise that cricket isn’t the be all and end all"

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old also spoke to The Telegraph on his battle against skin cancer, hoping players would take his lead. “It did give me the clarity of making decisions based on what I want to do rather than maybe just toeing the line and being seen to do the right thing. I have tried to do that over the years and it’s sometimes resulted in carrying drinks. You realise that cricket isn’t the be all and end all,” Billings told The Telegraph.

“I’ve been that classic Brit abroad, as a 22-year-old with fairer hair in Australia thinking that it was worth going a bit red to end up brown. And at home you see it all the time, it gets to 12 degrees and sunny, all the tops come off. I did’t think I’d be the guy who got skin damage. I hope people see my story and think twice," he added.