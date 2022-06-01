Former CSK Cricketer Suresh Raina's Intense Workout With 'Gada' Stuns Fans; Watch

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently posted a video on his official social media handle, where he could be seen having a high intensity workout with a 'Gada'. The 35-year-old, who has only announced his retirement from international cricket, did not compete in this year's IPL as he was not selected by any team during the IPL 2022 mega auctions.

Suresh Raina performs high intensity workout with 'Gada'

As seen in the video below, Suresh Raina can be seen performing a very high intensity workout with a 'Gada,' which seems to be extremely heavy. The 35-year-old is moving the object around using his muscles before he looks at the camera towards the end once he's done with his workout.

Several Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans lauded Raina for the workout, with many replying to the post by stating that they look forward to the former Indian batter returning to the IPL next year. Some CSK fans also stated that the team needed him, presumably after the MS Dhoni-led side failed to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs by finishing a disappointing ninth in the league stage with only four wins all season.

Waiting for you chinnathala in nxt ipl season , we r waiting 🔥🔥🔥 — Dhoni Rock (@DhoniRock2) June 1, 2022

Bro looking great keep it up

Never give up — Nasir khan (@Nasir_Afride51) June 1, 2022

Comeback Champ next year. Noone can replace you at No. 3 CSK needs you💛 — Alfie (@boywithflawss) June 1, 2022

next year ipl ki Chinna Thala getting ready.. — Joshua (@Gr4vityKiller) June 1, 2022

2023 @ChennaiIPL 💪💛 — Neeraj Kumar On Duty 🦁 (@73forever_) June 1, 2022

Your Are our Always Mr IPL for every generation — Naveenreddy1940 Emani (@NATnaniemani) June 1, 2022

Was Raina's absence a vital reason in CSK's underperformance?

While the Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises with four IPL titles, they seemed to struggle this season without a quality middle-order batter who could provide stability to the innnings. In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri explained the importance of the 35-year-old in the CSK line-up as he said, "CSK has been doing well for several years, but we often tend to forget Suresh Raina’s contribution."

When it came to explaining Raina's contribution, Shastri added, "He was a proven player in the IPL. He used to provide stability by scoring runs consistently while batting at No.3. He made things easier for the other batters. They need to find such a player. While Rayudu and Uthappa will still play, it will make a lot of difference if they get some cushion."

As seen in the Tweets above, several CSK fans hope that Raina will return to the IPL next year with their favourite franchise. The 35-year-old is one of he most successful players in IPL history as he has not only picked up four titles with CSK, but also scored a staggering 4,687 runs in 176 games for the team at a fantastic strike rate of 136.93 and an average of 32.32. Moreoever, he has also hit a total of 33 fifties and a century, playing all kinds of shots.