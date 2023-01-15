Former England Captain Slams Australia's Cricket Boycott On Taliban-led Afghanistan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan slammed Cricket Australia on Friday for pulling out of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan owing to the Taliban's policy toward women and girls. Australia and Afghanistan were scheduled to play an ODI series in March, but the Kangaroos withdrew due to the Taliban-led government's decision to bar women from attending university. Vaughan has now criticised CA's decision, asking if the Australians will refuse to play Afghanistan in the World Cup later this year.

Vaughan took to his official Twitter handle to fire an attack on Cricket Australia, where he asked if they would refuse to play against Afghanistan in the World Cup as well. Earlier, Vaughan backed Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan after the latter announced his decision to pull out of the Big Bash League (BBL) owing to Australia's withdrawal from the ODI series against his side. "I am totally with you on this Rashid.." Vaughan wrote as he retweeted Rashid's post about Cricket Australia's decision.

"Will the Australians refuse to play Afghanistan in the World Cup this year .. they didn’t in the men’s T20 World Cup a few months ago !?????" Vaughan wrote in his tweet.

Afghan cricketers slam decision, CA responds

Following Australia's withdrawal from the series, Afghan cricketers, particularly Rashid Khan, resorted to social media to criticise the move and threatened to withdraw from the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq also voiced unhappiness with the decision, stating that he will not compete in Australia's domestic T20 competition. Naveen-ul-Haq stated that he will not participate in the BBL until CA ceases making "childish decisions." He went on to accuse CA of stealing the Afghan people's primary source of happiness (cricket).

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also issued a statement of its own, slamming CA's decision to call off the series and accusing them of politicizing the sport. Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley on Friday defended the decision, saying basic human rights are not politics. Hockley said that Cricket Australia did not take the decision lightly and consulted widely including with the Australian government. Hockley said they were hopeful of playing the series and were in regular dialogue with the ACB, however, the Taliban-led Afghan government's policies on women and girls led to their decision to withdraw.

