Former England Captain's Post For PM Modi's Mother In Hindi Wins Hearts Across India

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Friday sent his condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lost his mother Heeraben Modi to old age. Pietersen shared a post written in Hindi on Twitter, where he said that he is thinking of PM Modi and his family at this sad time. PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 on Friday at Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.

Heeraben was undergoing treatment for the past few days before she passed away on December 30. PM Modi had gone to meet her at the super-specialty hospital on Wednesday, a day before she died of natural causes. Condolences for PM Modi poured in from all over the world, including from heads of state of several countries. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also expressed their grief on the loss of PM Modi's mother.

PM Modi flew to Ahmedabad on Friday to perform the last rites of his mother. Soon after, he returned to work and inaugurated several projects in West Bengal via video conferencing. He flagged off the Vande Bharat Express connecting West Bengal's Howrah to New Jalpaiguri and also inaugurated the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line of the Kolkata Metro. PM Modi also attended a party meeting with BJP workers. He had done the same thing when his father passed away in 1989.

PM Modi shares post for his mother

Earlier, PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle to pen a heartfelt note for his mother after the latter's demise in Ahmedabad. In his emotional tweet, PM Modi called his mother a symbol of "selfless Karmayogi". He also recalled his recent visit to Gujarat where he met his mother on her 100th birthday. In his post, PM Modi shared what his mother told him when he recently visited her. PM Modi wrote that his mother told him to work with intelligence and live life with purity.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," PM Modi wrote.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

मैं जब उनसे 100वें जन्मदिन पर मिला तो उन्होंने एक बात कही थी, जो हमेशा याद रहती है कि કામ કરો બુદ્ધિથી, જીવન જીવો શુદ્ધિથી यानि काम करो बुद्धि से और जीवन जियो शुद्धि से। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Image: PTI