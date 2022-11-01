Former India Batsman Suresh Raina Announces His Next Move; 'Chinna Thala Is Back'

After helping the India Legends team to win the Road Safety World Series title earlier this year, legendary batsman Suresh Raina has announced his next move. The 35-year-old represented the India Legends side on five occasions, scoring 75 runs at an average of 25.

Suresh Raina announces next move

Taking to his official Instagram handle on November 1, Suresh Raina posted a story to reveal his next move. In his story, he reposted several posts from others that had confirmed Raina's decision to sign for the Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The 35-year-old became eligible to play for foreign franchises after announcing his decision to retire earlier this year.

Raina's retirement post read, "It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank BCCI, UPCA Cricket, Chennai Super Kings, Rajiv Shukla sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities."

Abu Dhabi T10 league all teams

Delhi Bulls: Dwayne Bravo (icon, captain), Tim David, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Will Jacks, Najibullah Zadran, Dominic Drakes, Richard Gleeson, Keemo Paul, Mitchell Stanley, Shiraz Ahmed, Karnal Zahid, Aayan Afzal Khan, Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Lynn (icon), Fabian Allen, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Brandon King, Amad Butt, Darwish Rasooli, Alishan Sharafu, Abid Ali, Ethan D’Souza, Mustafizur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou

Northern Warriors: Wanindu Hasaranga (icon), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (captain), Adam Lyth, Reece Topley, Kennar Lewis, Wayne Parnell, Adam Hose, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Gus Atkinson, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Usman, Hamdan Tahir, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Irfan

Bangla Tigers: Shakib Al Hasan (icon, captain), Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Clarke, Benny Howell, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana, Nurul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rohan Mustafa, Chirag Suri, Umair Ali, Dan Christian, Jake Ball

Deccan Gladiators: Nicholas Pooran (icon), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Wood, Josh Little, Odean Smith, Will Smeed, Zahir Khan, Curtis Campher, Zahoor Khan, Adeel Malik, Sultan Ahmed, Jason Roy, Taskin Ahmed, Suresh Raina

Chennai Braves: Dasun Shanaka (icon), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Carlos Brathwaite, Obed McCoy, Maheesh Theekshana, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Sam Cook, Sikandar Raza, Ross Whiteley, Kobe Herft, Karthik Meiyappan, Vriitya Aravind, Sabir Rao, Laurie Evans, James Fuller

Morrisville Samp Army: David Miller (icon), Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Johnson Charles, Chamika Karunaratne, George Garton, Andries Gous, Jacobus Pienaar, Ibrahim Zadran, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Basil Hameed, Sheldon Cottrell, Karim Janat

New York Strikers: Kieron Pollard (icon, captain), Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Wahab Riaz, Jordan Thompson, Kesrick Williams, Izharulhaq Naveed, Tom Hartley, Muhammad Waseem, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Farooq, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul