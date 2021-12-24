Last Updated:

Former India Batter Highlights Incredible Coincidence Between 1983 World Cup Win & Film 83

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli on Thursday attended the screening of Ranveer Singh's latest film '83', which is based on India's historic World Cup win.

Image: Instagram/RanveerSingh


Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli on Thursday attended the screening of Ranveer Singh's latest film '83', which is based on India's historic Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. On Friday, Kambli turned to social media platform Koo to highlight an incredible coincidence between the 1983 World Cup win and the film '83'. Kambli wrote on Koo that he was 11 years old when Kapil Dev-led Team India won the World Cup title in 1983 and now his son Christiano is also 11 years old at the time of the film's release. 

"Scenes from last night’s screening of #83TheFilm. Very well made by Kabir Khan and Ranveer was outstanding including other starcast. Coincidentally, I was 11 when we won the World Cup, and now Christiano is also 11 watching this movie," Kambli wrote on Koo while sharing a few pictures from last night's screening. 

83: The Film

The Kabir Khan-directed picture starring Ranveer Singh hit theatres on Friday in a much-anticipated release, with the film being billed as the greatest Bollywood project of 2021. Deepika Padukone, who plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi, is also featured in the film. Other cast members include Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patel, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, and Jatin Sarna.

As soon as the film was released, many people went to the theatres to watch the 'First Day, First Show,' and the praise for the Kapil Dev-led team began to flood in immediately. The responses on social media show that the film's journey from the announcement in 2017 to its release four years later was in fact worth the effort.

'A masterpiece on celluloid', 'best sports biopic', 'wonderful movie' were the terms that netizens used for 83, while adding that it gave 'goosebumps'. They mentioned that it brought smiles and tears, and the feeling of pride for the nation. 

One netizen's father had 'tears of joy' on witnessing the events of the victory. Another wrote that people would 'shed buckets of tears'. Ranveer Singh was praised in a big way, with the words 'beast of an actor', 'excellent performance' and more. The other performances were praised with words like 'spot on acting'.

(Image: Instagram/RanveerSingh)

Tags: 1983 World Cup, 83 film, Vinod Kambli
