Former India Batting Coach Says Shreyas Iyer At No. 3 Position 'can Be Very Good Option'

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar is of the opinion that Shreyas Iyer is currently being groomed for the number 3 spot in the national squad. The middle-order batter played at the No.3 spot in the last two matches given the absence of Virat Kohli and Bangar feels that Iyer would make a great backup option to play in that spot, especially at instances when Virat Kohli is rested/out, injured and beyond.

"The bench is getting strong. The position at which Shreyas is being sent to bat, he is being continuously sent at No. 3. So God forbid if Virat Kohli gets injured in some match, I feel he can become a very good option at No. 3 and that is probably where the team management's sights are set on Shreyas Iyer." Sanjay Bangar told on Star Sports.

Irfan Pathan comments on Shreyas Iyer's knock: 'Enjoyable to watch'

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan praised Shreyas Iyer for this knock in the IND vs SL 1st T20I and said that it was enjoyable to watch him play "This guy has the swag. When this boy is in form, it is enjoyable to watch. The big shots he plays, he doesn't stay at one spot but despite that, the balance he generates, it is his own ability" he said.

Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 57 knock helps India register an easy win against hosts

Shreyas Iyer scored a quick unbeaten 57 off just 28 deliveries that helped Team India post a mammoth total of199 on the board. In return, Sri Lanka managed to score just 137 at the loss of 6 wickets and thereby giving India a 62-run win in the first T20I. Irfan Pathan was also in awe of the sixes Shreyas Iyer scored and said that he answered his critics with the bat.

"I like the non-looker six he hits the most. The two sixes he hit off the slower ones - one off Karunaratne and later off Chameera. He answered the critics with his bat, you don't need to answer with your tongue. If we expect Shreyas Iyer to bat always at a strike rate of around 160, that's not going to happen, he is a different batter."Iyer said.

India will now play Sri Lanka back-to-back in two consecutive days in the remaining two T20Is on 26th and 27th February (Saturday and Sunday).

Image: PTI