Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Gives Important Advice To Successor Rahul Dravid

The scenario of Indian cricket has changed completely in the past couple of months with coach and captain getting replaced. Ravi Shastri was succeeded by former India skipper Rahul Dravid as India head coach, while Rohit Sharma has taken the ODI and T20I captaincy of Team India from Virat Kohli, while the Test captain is yet to be decided after Virat Kohli recently stepped down from the position. With Team India currently under transition phase, ex-Team India coach Ravi Shastri has given Rahul Dravid some vital advice during the transition phase.

Ravi Shastri gives advice to Rahul Dravid

Talking on Shoaib Akhtar's Youtube channel, Ravi Shastri said, “It’s a very important period for Indian cricket, there will be a period of transition in the next 8-10 months. It’s important to identify the right kind of players who will take you forward in 4-5 years. I always believe that there should be a mix between youth and experience".

He further added "Sometimes change is needed if you aim for the future. This is the time. They need to look for youth in the next six months, need to be quick. If you stick with the same for too long a period then the adjustment will be very difficult."

Ravi Shastri vs Rahul Dravid stats

Ravi Shastri started his coaching stint in 2017 after Anil Kumble had stepped down from the position post the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. He was reappointed as the head coach of Team India for the period from September 2019 till the end of the T20 World Cup 2021. Prior to his coaching career, the former all-rounder was associated as India's Team Director from 2014 to 2016. Under Shastri’s guidance, India scripted history by becoming the first Asian team to beat Australia in a Test series in their own backyard in 2018/19.

India also made the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final, however, Kohli and Co lost the one-off title clash by eight wickets against New Zealand. India held on to the number one ranking in the world for 42 months from 2016 to 2020. Team India also reached the ODI World Cup semi-final in 2019 but once again suffered a loss at the hands of New Zealand in the semi-final.

Rahul Dravid on the other hand started his coaching career leading a second-string Indian unit against Sri Lanka, which did not end as fruitful for the Indian legend. The series was hit by COVID-19, which had an impact on the outcome as Sri Lanka won the T20Is, while India triumphed in the 50-over format. Recently under Rahul Dravid's coaching, Team India lost the ODI series against South Africa 0-3, while the Tets series was lost by a 1-2 margin.