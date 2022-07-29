Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Predicts Radical Change For IPL; 'I Wouldn't Be Surprised'

The IPL may split into two parts in the future, according to former India head coach Ravi Shastri. Shastri stated during an appearance on "The Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show" that the IPL might grow to 12 teams in the future and that the window could increase from 1.5 months to 2 months. According to Shastri, the IPL may have two halves and a World Cup-like format in the second half of the year if the international cricket schedule is reduced.

"I think you might have two (IPL) seasons. I wouldn't be surprised at all. You might have a full competition with 10 teams -- it could go to 12 teams in the future where the corridor can go from one-and-a-half months to two months. And if bilateral cricket is reduced, you might well have a shorter format of the IPL in the latter half of the year, where it's more like a World Cup format which is like a knockout after a little while to decide who's the winner," Shastri said on 'The Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show'.

IPL all set for an expansion

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had earlier pushed for an extended window for the IPL. The tournament is set to get an extended window in the next FTP cycle of the ICC. The cash-rich league was increased from 8 teams to 10 teams last season after two more franchises were added to the roster. Lucknow and Gujarat are the new teams that played their maiden season this year. The BCCI is also planning to launch the women's IPL in the future.

From being 60 matches between eight teams, the IPL 2022 was expanded to 10 teams and 74 games with the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. In the coming years, it will subsequently increase to 84 and finally to 94 games in the last year of the most recent broadcasting contract. The BCCI recently secured a multi-billion dollar broadcasting deal with Disney-owned Star India and Viacom18 for a five-year period to show the IPL in India and abroad.

Image: IPL